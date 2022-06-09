Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu Thrown Against Wall, Suspended Mid-Air in BTS Clip From Film's Set; Watch

While we already adored her graceful acting, Tabu enthralled us all, as she smoothly juggled between her double characters Anjulika and Manjulika in the recently released horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Roaring at the box office since day 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been asserted as the first blockbuster Hindi film post-pandemic, and amidst all its achievements Tabu has been called the star of the show by many film critics. Now, giving us all a glimpse of how she attained perfection while playing her double roles, Tabu dropped a behind the scene video on her official Instagram account. The four-minute-long video not only shows Tabu’s phenomenal transformation from Anjulika to Manjulika but also included her co-actors and director singing praises about her impeccable acting.

The BTS video of Anees Bazmee’s film also included Tabu sharing her experiences of working on the set and clips of the actress, wherein she can be seen performing some intense stunts. Revealing how much the filmmaker wanted her to work in the film, Tabu said, “Two and a half years almost. Anees had told me only one line — Tabu, you will have to play two roles– one is good the other is bad”. I was like “okay.” Anees next said, “A very important character in the film. I didn’t have to think much about whom to choose for the role.” Then the video moves to show Tabu donned as Manjulika, as she can be seen going around the set to scare people while passing a smile at them.

Before scarily laughing, the Andhadhun actress can be heard saying to all, “Yaad karoge sablog (Each one of you will remember).” Continuing the trajectory of the praises, T-Series Chairman Bhushan Kumar said, “Tabu has done a fabulous job,” while several other crew members said that the actress completely blew their minds with “an outstanding” performance that had perfection to the next level. While sharing the video with her Instagram family, Tabu dropped a red heart emoticon in the caption.

The BTS video didn’t deprive us of the stunt scenes, as in one of the clips a crew member pulled Tabu through her hair and the actress can be heard screaming “Masterji” in pain. While laying down on the floor, tied to the harness and being pulled by the hair, Tabu was seen giving a shot wherein the ghost dragged her through her hair. Talking about Tabu Karthik Aaryan said, “She’s someone who brings so much to the table. It’s been a learning experience and a great experience working with Tabu ma’am.” Calling her a fine actress, Kiara Advani said, “She’s such a fine actress. It’s such a pleasure working with her. She’s so lovely and warm on set.”

Besides Tabu, the second sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa features Kartik and Kiara in the pivotal role. And recently at the domestic box office, the movie crossed the 150 crore mark.

