Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track: Kartik Aaryan Brings 'ZigZag' Step, Fans Laud His 'Unbeatable Swag'

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the title track has now been released. On Monday, Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram and dropped the song. “Do the ZigZag step with Rooh baba!! 😎 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 TITLE TRACK OUT NOW," he wrote.

The song is very similar to the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 and is sung by Neeraj Shridhar. Even though the lyrics have been changed a little, major portions of the song are the same and it will surely remind you of Akshay Kumar from the film’s first part.

In the song, the young superstar is winning eyes and attention in a black tux as he sleekly moves to the super-tough Bosco-Ceaser choreography. The actor looks extremely hot and dapper as he channels maximum swag in a modern-day revamp of Hare Krishna Hare Ram. Doing the zigzag hook step, Kartik flows on the dance floor.

Meanwhile, the song has left fans completely impressed. Netizens are not just appreciating that the makers tried to keep the essence of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1’s title track, but are also impressed with Kartik Aaryan’s killer looks and dance steps. While some are praising Kartik’s ‘unbeatable swag’, others are calling him ‘coolest of all’. “So flawless and smooth," another comment read.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. The film was postponed several times and will now hit theatres on May 20. It is written by Farhad Samji, Aakash Kaushik and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 movie of the same name which also starred Vidya Balan in the lead.

