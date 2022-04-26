Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Reminds Us of Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Imitates 'The Exorcist' Iconic Scene

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most-awaited movies this year. After getting postponed multiple times, the movie will now be released on May 20. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the makers have finally dropped the trailer of the movie.

The trailer begins with Tabu introducing Tabu mentioning that Manjulika is back. “15 saal baad iss darwaze ne phir dastak di hai, iske peeche koi sadharan aatma nahi, kaala jaadu karne wale Manjulika hai,” she says. It then presents Kartik Aaryan’s comic avatar which will surely leave you impressed. He introduces himself as somebody who can see dead people. However, he soon encounters Manjulika, the ghost. What follows is fun, suspense, horror and entertainment. While the trailer presents Kiara Advani as Manjulika, it will be interesting to what twists and turns the film will bring.

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Here:

The trailer has left fans completely impressed. “Kartik is killing it,” one of the fans wrote. However, others also talked about Akshay Kumar and mentioned that they are ‘missing’ him. “Missing Akshay, but let’s hope Kartik Aaryan doesn’t disappoint, wish him luck,” another social media user wrote.

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan dropped a picture in which he was seen seeking blessings for his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “All first steps must start with your blessings,” he wrote.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 movie of the same name. It also starred Vidya Balan in the lead. It was a horror comedy that presented how an NRI’s wife notices ghostly occurrences as they visit their ancestral home.

