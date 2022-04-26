Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Kartik Aaryan On Comparisons With Akshay Kumar; Ranbir-Alia Unseen Wedding Video Surfaces

After much anticipation, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dropped the trailer of the horror-comedy flick featuring Kartik Aaryan as the desi ghostbuster. In the prequel of the film, Akshay Kumar was seen essaying the role. With the release of the trailer, fans noticed that Kartik’s appearance and characteristics are also similar to Akshay’s original portrayal. While fans draw comparisons, Kartik has urged to treat both the movie as two individual entities. Speaking at the trailer launch on Tuesday, Kartik said that besides the ghostly Manjulika, other elements of the movie are different from the 2007 movie. “I never wanted to draw this comparison. People shouldn’t do it. I loved Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I have grown up watching him, we all have grown up watching him. Woh comparison kabhi naa hi karein toh better hai (It’s better if you don’t compare us),” he said.

For more: Kartik Aaryan Says Don’t Compare Him With Akshay Kumar In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: ‘People Shouldn’t Do It’

Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular Gen Z actors in Bollywood. The star kid who cherishes a huge fan following on social media often treats them with amusing ‘Namaste Darshakon’ video of the places she visits. On Tuesday, the Love Aaj Kal actress shared a ROFL video with filmmaker Farah Khan as the two visited Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s show Khatra Khatra Khatra. Though they engage in amusing camaraderie in the video, towards the end Farah ends the clip by showcasing her singing skills, “But let’s sing your father’s song first Dil Hara Re,” leaving Sara embarrassed. The actress then waves at the camera as she says bye. Farah too follows her saying Sara, Sara. The quirky video is a fun clip that gave fans a glimpse of the delighftul moments they have behind the scenes.

For more: Sara Ali Khan Walks Away After Farah Khan Sings Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Song Dil Haara; Watch

Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are yet to make their debut in the film industry, however, they enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter and Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Suhana are childhood BFFs. Both of them, along with actress Ananya Panday are often spotted together. Recently, Suhana shared a dazzling photo of her and Shanaya attending their friend’s birthday party. In the picture, that she shared on her Instagram story section, she and Shanaya can be seen wearing black dresses and posing for a mirror selfie with one of their friends and the birthday girl. Suhana chose to go bare-shoulder and both the divas kept their hair open to complete their looks.

For more: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Turn Up as Gorgeous Divas in Black at Friend’s B’day Party, See Pic

In what comes as a heartbreaking piece of news for Sean Penn and Leila George’s fans, it is now being reported that the two actors are finalising their divorce after two years of marriage. The couple first got into a romantic relationship back in 2016. They dated until they got married in July, 2020. George then filed for divorce from the Oscar winning actor in October, 2021, after barely two years of marriage. The couple were first spotted together since the filing in January 2022. They had apparently retained a private judge to catalyse the divorce proceedings. The divorce finally happened a few days ago on April 22nd. Sean Penn was earlier married to Madonna and shares a son and daughter with Robin Wright from his previous marriage with her.

For more: Sean Penn and Leila George Finalise Divorce 2 Years After ‘Covid Wedding’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, in an intimate wedding ceremony, in attendance of their family members and friends only. While the bride and groom are on a photo-sharing spree from the wedding functions, leaving their fans all excited, we got our hands on a new unseen video from the dreamy wedding. Now, in an extended video of their wedding ceremony, Alia and Ranbir are seen sharing a kiss and the Animal star proudly introduces Alia as his wife. In the video, shared by a fan club on Twitter, Alia and Ranbir are surrounded by their family members and friends. Ranbir went down on his knee to help Alia place the garland (varmala). He then gave Alia a kiss. After taking a moment to themselves, Ranbir holds Alia’s hand and introduces everyone to his wife.

For more: Ranbir Kapoor Proudly Introduces Alia Bhatt As His Wife In Unseen Video From Their Wedding; Watch Video

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.