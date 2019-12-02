Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will Not be a Psychological Thriller but a Ghost Story, Says Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee will be helming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In an interview, he said the he suggested the makers to go for a different title.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
A file photo of Anees Bazmee. (Image: Yogen Shah)

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, filmmaker Anees Bazmee will be helming his first horror directorial venture. Unlike the original starring Akshay Kumar, the plot of the new film would be more on the horror side, the director has revealed.

Talking about the plot of the movie with Mid Day, Bazmee said, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) was a psychological thriller, but the second outing is a ghost story. It does not take off from where the first part ended. It is a different tale, with a fresh set of actors."

Since the movie will not be a continuation, the director had even suggested a new title to the makers upon hearing the narration."But the makers were keen on reviving the franchise," he added.

"We had to live up to the title, so there had to be some common elements. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is used to describe a maze, so the film has to be set in a sprawling haveli with several pathways," Anees added.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The first part had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Amisha Patel and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The psychological thriller was a Priyadarshan directorial and enjoyed a massive commercial and critical reception.

