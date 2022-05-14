Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's De Taali Track Out, Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpse; Watch

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Aadvani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is making quite some buzz. The film is slated to release on May 20, and the actors are busy with the promotions. From attending reality shows to hosting events for fans, the star cast is leaving no stone unturned and are going all in. So far, two songs - including the title track Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Hum Nashe Mai To Nahi have been released. As we go into weekend mode, the makers are all set to treat us to a party number. The song De Taali has been released today. A day before, Kartik shared a promo video of the song on May 13. “Ab baari hai De Taali ki, Releasing tomorrow,” he captioned the clip.

Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Arman Malik, the promo showcases Kiara and Kartik grooving to the peppy track. You will also have to give some brownie points to Kartik for nailing the zig zag choreography. As fans are desperately waiting for the movie to release, we would suggest they keep humming to the catchy song which dropped earlier today.

Watch the video

Meanwhile, this weekend, the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, including Kartik, Kiara, and director Anees Bazmee, will promote the horror-comedy on Kapil Sharma’s popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of Akshay Kumar-starrer film, which was released in 2007. While fans are skeptical about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 doing justice to the first part, Kartik’s promising acting and comic timing might convince viewers.

The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Tabu in pivotal roles. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar.Meanwhile, Kartik has a very interesting lineup of films which includes Captain India, Freddy, Shehzada, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.

