'Bhoomi' A Blessing In Disguise: South Star Jayam Ravi On Film Dealing With Farmers' Issues

Mumbai: South film star Jayam Ravi says his soon-to-be-released feature “Bhoomi” is quite relevant as it comes at a time when the farmers are agitating against the Centre’s three farm laws. Directed by Lakshman, the movie features Ravi as Bhoominathan, a scientist of NASA, who works for a mission to develop agriculture on Mars. But when he visits his hometown for a break before his mission, he realises that he should save the country’s farmers before trying farming in outer space.

The actor, known for movies such as “Jayam”, “Unakkum Enakkum”, “Santhosh Subramaniam” and “Thillalangadi”, said the Tamil-language movie goes into the issues that farmers are raising through their protests. “We see it as a blessing in disguise that our film is releasing at this time when the issue is actually happening in reality. It was supposed to release ten months before but the theatres were shut then. We were ready with our movie and hence we decided to come on OTT.

“Looking at the farmers’ protest, who are saying, ‘Let us sell what we have produced’… this is the same thing that the movie deals with when we shot it about a year ago,” Ravi told .