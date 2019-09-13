Bhoot Part 1 First Look: Vicky Kaushal ‘Trapped in Fear’ on Friday the 13th

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship’s second poster is out. The makers of the upcoming horror movie choose Friday the 13th to release it. Karan Johar, who has produced the movie, took to the micro-blogging site to share the poster and the post reads, "Trapped in fear!! Save @vickykaushal09 from #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, in theatres near you. #Bhoot #FridayThe13th@apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @bhumipednekar @Bps_91 @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_"

In the poster, one can see a scared Vicky Kaushal trapped under the water with a ghost peeping from behind.

The Uri actor also shared Bhoot Part 1’s second poster on his Instagram handle. The Maasan actor wrote, "Can't get away from the fear, can't get away from the terror. Help me escape #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, 2019 in theatres near you. #Bhoot @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @bhumipednekar @bhanu.singh.91 @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial"

The 31-year-old has wrapped up the shooting for his horror drama "Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship" last week. "Rolled our last shot for 'Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship' and we finally wrap this very special film of ours. Fought many of my own fears through the journey of this Film. Can't wait to spook you all out with this one," Vicky wrote on Instagram.

Directed by debutant Bhanu, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in lead role. The movie is scheduled to release on November 15.

Shashank Khiatan, who has produced the film along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, told DNA, "Karan [Johar] loved it. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Bombay. The shooting is complete. The post-production is underway and the film will open in cinemas on November 15 this year."

"The intent is to create a series. We’re looking at making more authentic films, even horror comedies. Bhanu and I have discussed a few ideas. It's an exciting time to take the franchise ahead," he added.

