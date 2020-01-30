Take the pledge to vote

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Posters: Looking at Vicky Kaushal Will Leave You Haunted for Life

Vicky Kaushal's character posters were unveiled from the upcoming horror film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'. Co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, it arrives on February 21.

January 30, 2020
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is building up for the launch of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's trailer on Friday. The horror film stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles and is written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The actors associated with the production house have been posting pitch black images on the social media handles, indicating a beginning of 'the dark times' before the trailer is launched and now new look posters of Vicky from Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship were unveiled on social media and they hint at an ill-fated end for the character in the film, perhaps.

Vicky seems to emerge from a pit of bodies, with only hands trying to pull him inside. Vicky is bruised as he struggles to come out of the pit of rotting bodies and horror, but will he survive or not remains to be seen.

In another poster, Vicky seems to be reaching out to something with a flashlight in his hand. A spirit sits on his back as he stretches his hand out to something/somebody.

The trailer of Bhoot Part One: the Haunted Ship will be unveiled on Friday, announced the makers. Check out new character posters from the film below:

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a reportedly part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

