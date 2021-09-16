Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor to Share Juicy Anecdotes in Talk Show 'Teri Meri Baatein'

The recent horror-comedy Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez has been making noise since it’s release last week. People are also liking the easy chemistry between Saif and Arjun’s characters in the film. Now, the two actors will be seen together again as they will appear on the premiere episode of Teri Meri Baatien, a new chat show on MTV Beats. The show is quite unique as the guest themselves will take on the duties of the host and share anecdotes about their personal and professional lives.

During their appearance on the show, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will reveal their hobbies, worst fears along with some memorable moments from the shoot of their recent movie – Bhoot Police. Arjun will be seen talking about making his hobby and passion of acting as his profession. Being a movie buff since childhood, he has always been drawn towards them and now is fortunate enough to be working in the industry. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen opening up about his knack for art, and how he collects art pieces from his movie sets. On being asked upon his fears, Saif candidly admits that he is afraid of late nights in a dense forest. Furthermore, Arjun and Saif will discuss about Bhoot Police and how their roles, Vibhooti and Chiraunji from the film are connected. While Chiraunji is a firm believer in the supernatural forces and Vibhooti is more of a skeptic, in reality they believed more in each other’s roles rather than their own.

Coupled with some anecdotal, personal and fun conversations between the celebrities, Teri Meri Baatein will see some interesting segments like Best of Five, which will have guests ask 5 questions to each other and the one with the most amazing answers, wins a gift hamper. Pic Story will reveal fascinating incidents and moments behind the pictures. While Khel Khel Mein will turn the game mode on, True or False, Andar ki Baat and Video Game will further unfold secrets and add on to the entertainment quotient for the fans.

In the first episode, Saif and Arjun will further share their scary experiences during the shoots of Bhoot Police. Teri Meri Baatein is premiering on 17th September on MTV Beats.

