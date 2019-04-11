English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal Go Ghost Hunting For Their Next
The success of Stree has made Bollywood try its hands at more horror-comedy, and joining next in line is Bhoot Police.
The success of Stree has made Bollywood try its hands at more horror-comedy, and joining next in line is Bhoot Police. While Saif Ali Khan is not on social media, actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal shared the first look of the movie, introducing the users to the film’s cast.
While Fatima was seen sitting on a chair in the picture, Ali and Saif were standing behind her as her ‘men in black’. In addition, both the actors look hilarious as they pose as detectives with their black glasses on. The movie is said to leave the audience in splits with the horror comedy, which will be screened in 3D. The actors seem excited to explore the genre of horror comedy as expressed by them in their posts. Sharing the first look, Fatima wrote, “Ghost hunting is a hilariously spooky business!” and Ali captioned the picture, “The team that hunts ghosts together, sticks together. Meet the cast of India’s spookiest comedy.”
The movie, directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Fox Studios, will begin the shoot in August this year. The release date of the film has not been finalized yet. This is the first time when Saif and Fatima will share the screen space. Pavan has earlier directed films like Ragini MMS and Phobia.
According to the reports, the film was initially titled Tantrik and actor Abhishek Bachchan was set to play the lead role. However, due to some unrevealed reasons, Saif was roped in for the film. Saif is also busy shooting for the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games.
