Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam Breaks Down the Challenges She Overcame for Her Role

Yami Gautam recalled the challenges she underwent while filming for her latest release, Bhoot Police. With behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the shoot, she gave glimpses of her spooky look in the film. The talented star has proven her versatility and dedication as the task on hand was not easy. She shared that her love for horror movies is the reason she was able to indulge in such roles. Sharing glimpses of her possessed character, Yami noted that she had to brave many difficulties to pull off the character. Yami wrote on Instagram, “It took 3 hours for me to get into this look and 45 minutes to get out of it, each day, shooting bare feet and with cable work.”

She wanted to do everything herself despite her neck injury. Additionally, her yoga practice came handy and helped her to achieve to a great extent. Yami discussed one particular sequence where her character gets possessed by a spirit. The actress revealed that playing the part while enduring the chills in Himachal was no child’s play. However, she wanted to overcome it and did not let any problem faze her. Yami said the pandemic did not let professional training possible for her, given the restrictions. However, she gave her best on the set. Yami also thanked the team of the film for their support.

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, Bhoot Police also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Yami also has Dasvi, A Thursday and Lost lined up in her kitty.

During a recent interaction with PTI, Yami spoke about being stereotyped. She said she was looking for challenging parts but did not get any opportunities earlier. For a considerable amount of time, she was “in the bracket of a sweet, pretty girl, a damsel in distress” and didn’t know how to get out.

She also mentioned how she felt about the script of Bhoot Police. “It was an entertaining script. Not only your performance but even your sound and prosthetics have to be correct,” she was quoted as saying.

