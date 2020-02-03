Take the pledge to vote

Bhoot The Haunted Ship Trailer is a Mix of Usual Horror Film Gimmicks You Have Seen Before

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, seems to be using the usual tropes associated with the horror genre to scare its audience.

February 3, 2020
The trailer of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship will remind you of some of the most popular horror films, from The Grudge to The Ring, and even The Exorcist. You have the usual gimmicks and jump scares you have seen in horror films, only this time it is set on a ship. From a filthy looking woman walking upside down on a wall to screaming deaths and cracking mirrors, the trailer has it all.

The only novelty factor is that it is all set on a dead ship that has mysteriously landed up on Mumbai's Juhu beach. Vicky Kaushal is tasked with the job of investigating what's wrong with the apparently haunted ship, and he has to probably face some of his own demons in the process.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, who seems to be playing the ghost out there to get Vicky. The two of them seem to have a connection - there are glimpses of a happy family comprising Vicky, Bhumi and a child actor, but that lasts for a few moments only.

Vicky seems to have the lion's share of screen space in this Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial. The trailer also shows us glimpses of actors like Meher Vij and Ashutosh Rana.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is Dharma Productions' first attempt at exploring the horror genre, and is part one of a planned horror film franchise. The film borrows its title from the Ram Gopal Varma hit Bhoot, which was hit among horror film lovers.

Given the scarcity of good horror film scripts in Bollywood, it's yet to be seen if the upcoming film can emerge above the usual scare tactics to deliver a film worth a watch. Bhoot: The Haunted Ship released February 21.

