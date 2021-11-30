Bhopal Court Issues Warrant Against Actor Ameesha Patel in Cheque Bounce Case

A Bhopal court has issued a bailable warrant against actor Ameesha Patel in a cheque bounce case. The district and sessions court, Bhopal, on Monday, issued the warrant against Ameesha, who was Congress’ star campaigner in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The court issued the warrant in a case of a cheque bounce of Rs 32.25 lakh against her. The case was filed by UTF Telefilms Private Limited and the court has asked Ameesha to be physically present during the next hearing on December 4.

Advocate Ravi Panth, who appeared for UTF Telefilms Private Limited in court, said that UTF Telefilms Private Limited has alleged that Ameesha and her company M/S Ameesha Patel Production had borrowed Rs 32.25 lakh from UTF Telefilms Private Limited for making a film. Under this agreement, she had provided two cheques to the company in lieu of Rs 32.25 lakh, which were declared bounced by bank officials.

Advocate Panth said the court issued a bailable warrant to Amisha Patel on Monday and if she does not appear in the district court on December 4, 2021, after taking the bailable warrant, an arrest warrant may also be issued against her.

A case was also registered against Ameesha in Indore in a cheque bounce case of Rs 10 lakh. She had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh cash from Indore resident Nisha Chhipa in the name of film production. Nisha was given a cheque on April 24, 2019, by Ameesha. When the cheque was presented to a bank located in Indore, it was dis-honoured.

Earlier in 2019, a Ranchi court had issued an arrest warrant against Ameesha in a cheque bounce and cheating case. Complainant producer Ajay Singh had alleged that Ameesha and her business partner took Rs 2.50 crore from him for a new film which was scheduled to release in 2018 but never released. Later, Ameesha gave a cheque of Rs 3 crore, which bounced, he alleged.

