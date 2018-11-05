English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhor to Bring Out the Plight of Rural Woman at IFFI 2019
The film features Saveree Sri, Devesh Ranjan and Amrendra Sharma in the lead roles.
The poster of Bhor.
Loading...
Bhor, a film on the battle of a rural woman against patriarchy and unhygienic lifestyle, has been selected to be screened in the Panorama section at the upcoming 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The festival will take place in Goa between November 20-28.
Bhor is the story of an awakening for education and basic sanitation in a small tribal community called ‘Musahars’ in Bihar, led by a young 16 year old girl Budhni who refuses to give up even when faced by insurmountable obstacles. The director believes it’s a celebration of the indomitable human spirit, of the dignity of women and the pricelessness of human life.
Kamakhya Narayan Singh, film’s director, said, “I am a traveler and a student of humanity and society in India and the world. I am also an Indian, proud of our achievements and indignant at our failures. Born and schooled in Guwahati, Assam, and having done my higher studies in Delhi, I have lived and shot travel and social documentaries in over 40 countries. My family originally hails from Bihar and I have spent all my vacation time from childhood till adulthood in Bihar, so I can truly say that I have seen and lived the life of a farmer and a city dweller.”
He further said, “I have poured my heart and soul into Bhor and I hope I touch some corner of your hearts and minds.”
The film features Saveree Sri, Devesh Ranjan and Amrendra Sharma in the lead roles.
Follow @News18Movie for more
Bhor is the story of an awakening for education and basic sanitation in a small tribal community called ‘Musahars’ in Bihar, led by a young 16 year old girl Budhni who refuses to give up even when faced by insurmountable obstacles. The director believes it’s a celebration of the indomitable human spirit, of the dignity of women and the pricelessness of human life.
Kamakhya Narayan Singh, film’s director, said, “I am a traveler and a student of humanity and society in India and the world. I am also an Indian, proud of our achievements and indignant at our failures. Born and schooled in Guwahati, Assam, and having done my higher studies in Delhi, I have lived and shot travel and social documentaries in over 40 countries. My family originally hails from Bihar and I have spent all my vacation time from childhood till adulthood in Bihar, so I can truly say that I have seen and lived the life of a farmer and a city dweller.”
He further said, “I have poured my heart and soul into Bhor and I hope I touch some corner of your hearts and minds.”
The film features Saveree Sri, Devesh Ranjan and Amrendra Sharma in the lead roles.
Follow @News18Movie for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals New Astral Powers of the Soul Stone
- I-League: Asish Rai's Strike Helps Indian Arrows Register First Win
- Top 5 Windows Laptops Under Rs 50,000 You Can Buy This Diwali
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Get Married in Italy: Here’s Everything About the Venue
- Beat The Pollution: Best Affordable Air Purifiers to Buy For Your Home
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...