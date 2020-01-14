Bhuj The Pride of India: Rana Daggubati Out, Sharad Kelkar In

Sharad Kelkar began the year on a high note with Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Despite making a small appearance on the big screen as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the actor managed to win the hearts of the audiences.

Now it has come to light that the actor has joined the cast of the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Rana Daggubati had recently went out of the film due to health issues. Sharad Kelkar confirmed that he would be filling Daggubati's shoes in conversation with Mumbai Mirror.

In Bhuj: The Pride of India, Kelkar will be reunited with his former co-star Ajay Devgn. Not only that but he also revealed that he is close acquaintances with Sanjay Dutt and director Abhishek Dudhaiya as well.

"Bhuj has a lot of action and since Rana might take a couple of months to recover, Abhishek offered me this part. I’d told him I’d love to be a part of his debut film. I have a good bond with Ajay sir and Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) sir as well."

Expressing his excitement for the film, Kelkar stated that he always wanted to join the army and was feeling ecstatic at getting the chance to put on a uniform now. He also revealed that he had trained and practiced judo for around six years which he feels now will "come handy" for the film.

Bhuj: The Pride of India's cast had also included Parineeti Chopra but due to scheduling conflicts had to depart the project and was replaced by Nora Fatehi. Other cast members of the film include Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. The film is set to release on August 14.

