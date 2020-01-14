Bhuj The Pride of India: Rana Daggubati Out, Sharad Kelkar In
Sharad Kelkar has started the new year on a happy note. His role in Tanhaji has been receiving appreciation from all quarters.
Sharad Kelkar has started the new year on a happy note. His role in Tanhaji has been receiving appreciation from all quarters.
Sharad Kelkar began the year on a high note with Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Despite making a small appearance on the big screen as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the actor managed to win the hearts of the audiences.
Now it has come to light that the actor has joined the cast of the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Rana Daggubati had recently went out of the film due to health issues. Sharad Kelkar confirmed that he would be filling Daggubati's shoes in conversation with Mumbai Mirror.
In Bhuj: The Pride of India, Kelkar will be reunited with his former co-star Ajay Devgn. Not only that but he also revealed that he is close acquaintances with Sanjay Dutt and director Abhishek Dudhaiya as well.
"Bhuj has a lot of action and since Rana might take a couple of months to recover, Abhishek offered me this part. I’d told him I’d love to be a part of his debut film. I have a good bond with Ajay sir and Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) sir as well."
Expressing his excitement for the film, Kelkar stated that he always wanted to join the army and was feeling ecstatic at getting the chance to put on a uniform now. He also revealed that he had trained and practiced judo for around six years which he feels now will "come handy" for the film.
Bhuj: The Pride of India's cast had also included Parineeti Chopra but due to scheduling conflicts had to depart the project and was replaced by Nora Fatehi. Other cast members of the film include Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. The film is set to release on August 14.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Windows 7 is Dead: Microsoft Says Buying an Expensive New Surface is a Solution
- An Actor should be Known for Work Not for Social Media Activity, Says Ajay Devgn
- Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 to Play PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile
- Salman Khan's Next Film After Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Is Titled...
- Nirmala Sitharaman Had the Perfect Reply to a Troll Who Called Her 'Sweetie'