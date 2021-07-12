Bhuj Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt Inspire Patriotic Spirit Ahead of Independence Day

The mood of patriotism set in early this year as the trailer of Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India dropped on Monday. Ajay Devgn shared the trailer with the words, “When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia." The film, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar, is a tribute to the Indian armed forces.

The film promises large scale war scenes and heavily relies on sentiments of patriotism and valour, going by the trailer. missile launches, air strikes, and tanks make a heady mix along with emotional dialogues and courageous one-liners. The ensemble cast surely gives one a lot to look forward to. This one would have been a treat to watch on the big screen, but owing to the pandemic the makers have settled for an digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bunny Sanghavi, Vajir Singh & Abhishek Dudhaiya.

