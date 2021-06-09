Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar Reunite for Aanand L Rai's Rakshabandhan

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Wednesday announced that Bhumi Pednekar is set to star alongside him in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming feature film Rakshabandhan. The actor duo has previously collaborated on movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Pednekar-starrer Durgamati, on which Kumar served as co-producer.

“When you are happy, it shows. And indeed we are… To have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan," Kumar wrote on Twitter alongside a picture with Pednekar and Rai.

The film is written by Rai’s longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, known for Zero, Raanjhanaa and the Tanu Weds Manu franchise.

Rakshabandhan is described as a special tale that celebrates “relationships in the most beautiful way". The film will be Kumar’s second collaboration with Rai, after Atrangi Re, which features Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Pednekar was last seen in films like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgamati, both of which released last year.

Rakshabandhan is presented by Kumar’s sister, Alka Bhatia and Rai. The film is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.

