Bhumi Pednekar Apologises for Marital Rape Joke in Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer

The Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer has sparked a controversy as its star Kartik Aaryan's one dialogue from the film did not go down well with netizens.

In the trailer, his character Chintu Tyagi rants about his sex-starved life with his friend, played by Aparshakti Khurrana, saying, “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. (If we ask our wives for sex then we’re called beggars, if we deny them sex then we’re called torturers, and if we coerce them into having sex with us, we’re called rapists).”

The specific dialogue has been heavily criticised by people on social media. Now actress Bhumi Pednekar, who plays Kartik's wife in the film, has broken her silence over the row.

“If we have hurt anybody’s sentiments, we are sorry, because that wasn’t the intention. But everybody who is involved in Pati Patni Aur Woh, does not belong to that school, does not belong to that thought process,” the actress said in an interview with Zoom.

“Mudassar (Aziz, the director) has always celebrated women. My films say a lot about what I feel about my gender and what I am trying to do. We are constantly working towards reducing the gender gap. So, I am not going to be a part of anything that will increase it. I have said ‘no’ to a lot of movies where they were ready to pay me s**t tons of money but I didn’t do those films. Those films have gone on to become massive hits," she further added. It has been reported that the monologue will be edited out of the film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a modern-day adaptation of BR Chopra's 1978 film of the same name. Apart from Kartik and Bhumi, who play the Pati and Patni, the film also stars Ananya Panday as

Tapasya Singh, the 'Woh' in the film. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

