Bhumi Pednekar Asks Help from Netizens for a Ventilator Bed for Her Aunt

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar requested help from netizens for a ventilator bed for her aunt in Delhi. She took to Twitter and wrote, “This day keeps getting tougher. I need a VENTILATOR bed for my Mausi in Delhi NCR. She is in ICU but we need to shift her asap. If anyone knows of anything please send me a DM.”

She has gotten the help 🙏 Deleting tweet thank you https://t.co/NyTk8bnuKZ— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 3, 2021

A few days ago, Bhumi created a highlight on her Instagram profile, where she is identifying resources for medicines, oxygen, plasma and donors. “This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead of us," she wrote. She also posted a video recently asking Delhiites to come forward and donate plasma, as she has received several requests for donors from NCR.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht and Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele in the pipeline.

