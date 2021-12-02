Bhumi Pednekar Auditioned Scam 1992 Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary for Dhoom 3

Back when Shreya Dhanwanthary was a model in Delhi, the actress auditioned for a role in the film Dhoom 3. Shreya, who is now an OTT favourite, stepped into Bollywood with the film, Why Cheat India, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Shreya was a special guest on The Love Laugh Live Show hosted by Mandira Bedi where she revealed that she and Vaani Kapoor auditioned for Dhoom 3

The casting director who auditioned Shreya Dhanwanthary was none other than Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi was an assistant casting director to Shanoo Sharma before she pursued a career as an actress. Shreya, who was modelling at the time said she “desperately wanted to be in films” but did not know how to go about it. Her audition went well, and Bhumi thought Shreya was one of the potential people who would be a good fit.

Bhumi, who felt she was “incredible”, asked Shreya to meet Shanoo in Mumbai. Another girl, she recalled, who was shortlisted, was Vaani. When Shanoo met Shreya, she told her, “Bhumi is right, you are fantastic, but I can’t put you on tape with braces. So once they come off and you actually decide to take this seriously, come see me in Mumbai.” This is why Shreya actually decided to move to Mumbai.

The 32-year-old, best known for playing Sucheta Dalal in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has effortlessly cruised from silver screen to OTT space. Other noteworthy performances of Shreya in web-series include The Family Man, A Viral Wedding and Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Shreya Dhanwanthary also has an impressive line-up of films namely Adbhut, Looop Lapeta and Chup. Looop Lapeta, directed by Aakash Bhatia, will feature Taapsee Pannu Gaurav Pareek and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles.

