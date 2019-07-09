Take the pledge to vote

Bhumi Pednekar Begins Filming Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan in Lucknow

Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan will be seen together on screen for the first time in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar Begins Filming Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan in Lucknow
Pati Patni Aur Who will star Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. (Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar reached Lucknow on Sunday to begin shooting with co-star Kartik Aaryan for their forthcoming film Pati Pati Patni Aur Woh. Their shoot is slated to begin from today.

Talking about Kartik, Bhumi told DNA, “He is very funny. He owns the space and his comic timing is just great. I think he has a lot of energy on screen and that is something which resonates with me. So, I think we will vibe well and it is going to be quite cracking with him.”

It will be the first time that the two actors will be seen together on screen. Bhumi is as excited about the fresh pairing as the audience. “If there is curiosity about how our pairing will look on screen, I think it’s a great thing. I hope we will deliver to the expectations that people have and do justice to our pairing and roles,” she said.

The remake of the 1978 original, Pati Patni Aur Woh will have Kartik play the husband, a role which was formerly essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi, meanwhile, will play Vidya Sinha’s character of his wife. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Ananya Panday as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.

Apart from Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi will also be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Saand Ki Aankh and Bala. Meanwhile, Kartik has the sequels of Love Aaj Kal, Dostana and Bhool Bhulaiyaa in his kitty.

