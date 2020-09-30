Bhumi Pednekar Believes Ranveer Singh Could be a 'Sex Upchaar Doctor'

Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll these days. From Netflix shows and films to mainstream Bollywood films, she is fast making her niche in the film industry. However, before she made her debut on screen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, she worked for Yash Raj Films as an assistant casting director for a long time. One of the perks of this job was to see stars as fans rarely get to see them.

Talking about her times as casting director, she spilled a few beans about Ranveer Singh on Neha Dhupia’s podcast No Filter Neha, a celebrity talk show. She reminisced a time when Ranveer “blew her mind” with his acting talent. The audition was for what would become Ranveer’s debut- Band Baaja Baaraat. His skills were so phenomenal that she felt intimidated.

She was asked to suggest an alternate career for the always energetic and lively actor. Her reply was both amusing and confusing. According to Bhumi, the actor could be a “sex upchaar doctor” (sex treatment doctor). She thinks Ranveer has some great hacks (presumably about sex) and he would be great at this alternate solution. The two have never appeared together on-screen but it’s clear their off-screen relationship is more than friendly.

As for her work life, Bhumi is slated to appear in Durgavati next. The film is a remake of the hit Telugu film, Bhaagamathie, which had Anushka Shetty in the lead. Bhumi said she is excited about the project. “Durgavati is going to take me in horror space. It is the most challenging and special film for me as it is for the first time the responsibility will be on my shoulders,” she said. Further, she added she is both excited and pressurised about this project. She mentioned her co-star, Akshay Kumar, and called him a genius, “I respect him,” she added.

As for Ranveer, his next film ’83 is Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev’s biography based around India’s first ever Cricket World Cup win of 1983.