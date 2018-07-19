GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates Birthday With KJo, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor; See Pics

The birthday girl looked stunning in her little black dress.

Rasleen Kaur | News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2018, 9:37 AM IST
Actress Bhumi Pednekar who has made a mark in B-town with films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Dum Laga Ke Haisha celebrated her 29th birthday on July 18, 2018.

She invited all her friends and colleagues from the industry to her birthday bash at a suburban Mumbai restaurant.

Celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor and several others were spotted.

The birthday girl looked stunning in her little black dress. She was also seen posing with her mother last night.

Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan also attended the celebration. While Varun Dhawan who wrapped up his shooting of Sui Dhaaga came in his casual best, Karan Johar looked all funky and cool in his printed pink attire and Vaani Kapoor looked sizzling in her aqua blue lacy top.

Scroll down to see some inside pictures from Bhumi Pernekar's birthday bash:

@psbhumi at her birthday bash 🎂🎂🎂🎂 @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



@psbhumi with her mom last nite @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



#bhumipednekar with her sister and mom last nite @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



#varundhavan having a good time at #bandra #goodtimes #fun #star #bollywoodbuzzz

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla) on



Image: www.instagram.com/karanjohar Image: www.instagram.com/karanjohar

Vaani Kapoor attends the birthday party of Bhumi Pednekar in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani) Vaani Kapoor attends the birthday party of Bhumi Pednekar in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Bhumi Pednekar during her birthday party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani) Bhumi Pednekar during her birthday party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar poses for photographers on his arrival at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani) Karan Johar poses for photographers on his arrival at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

