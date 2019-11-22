Bhumi Pednekar Drew Inspiration from Karisma Kapoor for Pati, Patni Aur Woh
Bhumi Pednekar revealed she is an ardent fan of Karisma Kapoor and has been following her ever since the movie Raja Hinduatani.
Bhumi Pednekar, who will next be seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, said she drew inspiration for her role from Karisma Kapoor in Biwi No. 1.
Bhumi's filmography has surely taken a big jump now. Her last two movies Saand Ki Aankh and Bala have turned out be critical as well as big commercial successes. In an interview, Bhumi says she is a big Karisma Kapoor fan since childhood. "I even bought a dress that was similar to the one she wore in Raja Hindustani. For me, she is the epitome of a commercial film heroine and I have seen and loved her films," the actress said.
Karisma's 1999 movie Biwi No. 1, is similar in plot to Bhumi's Pati, Patni Aur Woh. And the actress herself said she drew inspiration from Karisma's role while preparing for her own. "Karisma as a simple bahu to becoming the firecracker in the film had bowled me over and she was my most definitive reference point to nail my role in this film," Bhumi said.
Thrilled to play the character, the actress further agreed that the two characters are 'strikingly similar' and it's a dream come true for her to play it."I thoroughly enjoyed playing the commercial film heroine for the first time in my career and I realized my childhood wish in the process," she said.
Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The movie is slated to release on December 6.
