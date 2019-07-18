Take the pledge to vote

Bhumi Pednekar Gets Warm Birthday Wishes from Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Shooter Dadi

Bollywood has come out in full force to wish Bhumi Pednekar, who turns a year older today. See the best birthday wishes here.

July 18, 2019
Bhumi Pednekar Gets Warm Birthday Wishes from Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Shooter Dadi
As Bhumi Pednekar turns 30 today, her friends, family and colleagues from the film industry have taken to Instagram to send warm, fuzzy wishes her way.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who starred alongside Bhumi in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and later in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, shared a picture of them from the promotions of their second film to wish her.

Taapsee Pannu, who co-stars with her in their forthcoming film Saand Ki Aankh, shared a photo of the two of them from the film’s set and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my chota packet bada bomb! To all the love you spread around cheers to adding a year of happiness!”

Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar, whose character Bhumi essays in Saand Ki Aankh, also sent heartfelt wishes to the actor. Sharing a picture with Bhumi, she wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday beta. God bless you.”

Among other actors who have wished Bhumi, include Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty and Vijay Varma.

Bhumi too shared a morning picture of herself on the photo-video app, surprised by all the love coming her way. Posing with a cake and a large bouquet of yellow flowers, she wrote, “Couldn’t have had a better start to the day as I grow a year older...with work and the ones I love ❤️ Thank you already for all the birthday love 😘.”

The Sonchiriya actor is celebrating her birthday with her family in Lucknow, where she is currently shooting with Kartik Aaryan for their forthcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

