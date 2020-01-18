Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bhumi Pednekar: Impact of MTV Nishedh Will be Hard-hitting

Bhumi Pednekar, who is backing MTV 'Nishedh', a show on removing the stigma surrounding several health-related issues, says that the impact it will have on society will be hard-hitting.

IANS

Updated:January 18, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bhumi Pednekar: Impact of MTV Nishedh Will be Hard-hitting
Bhumi Pednekar, who is backing MTV 'Nishedh', a show on removing the stigma surrounding several health-related issues, says that the impact it will have on society will be hard-hitting.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has lent support to MTV Nishedh, and says the upcoming series is going to be hard-hitting fare.

MTV Nishedh will focus on fostering healthier attitudes and behaviours, and removing the stigma surrounding several health-related issues, including sexual reproductive health and wellbeing, contraceptive care, tuberculosis (TB) and nutrition. The series aims to educate the audience on these subjects, and to get young people talking and seeking out more information about such important but often-neglected and overlooked issues.

"We usually show our women as very demure and submissive but I think over the last few years, with the work my colleagues and I are putting in, or the kind of initiatives that are being started and the kind of conversation that has started, things are changing," said Bhumi at the launch of MTV Nishedh on Friday in Mumbai.

She added: "When I was told about MTV Nishedh, I said this is exactly what I want to do with my films, and here we have a platform that reaches out to every corner of the country because MTV is one of the largest youth platforms. So, I think the effect is going to be very hard-hitting. I am extremely excited and happy to be associated with this campaign."

"I feel there are so many conversations that need to be started. I have done films on everything possible and that I feel passionate about. I did Shubh Mangal Savdhan which was based on sexual disorder. It had a big effect. I have done a film (Toilet Ek Prem Katha) on poor sanitation facilities in India. After that, the issue has been solved to a larger extent. So, I realise the power of this medium and I think it's great that we are using it," Bhumi said.

MTV Nishedh will premiere on MTV India on January 25 and on Colors Rishtey starting February 1.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram