Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bhumi Pednekar Justifies Playing Dark Skinned Character in Bala, Says 'Will Transform When Required'

Bhumi Pednekar is playing a dark-skinned girl in Bala. She was criticised by some social media users for changing her natural skin-tone.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bhumi Pednekar Justifies Playing Dark Skinned Character in Bala, Says 'Will Transform When Required'
Bhumi Pednekar is playing a dark-skinned girl in Bala. She was criticised by some social media users for changing her natural skin-tone.

Bhumi Pednekar is playing a dark-skinned girl in Bala. She was criticised by some social media users for changing her natural skin-tone. As per a report in the Indian Express, in a recent press conference in Delhi, Bhumi opened up about the criticism she faced.

“For Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, I gained 30 Kgs. For Saand Ki Aankh, I went through transformation as well. I am an actor. I will transform myself as and when required. I honestly think it is the direction’s vision and producer’s prerogative on who they want to take. As an actor, I am going to portray every character that comes my way even if I have to become a man,” she said.

“I am not a conventional heroine myself. Times are changing. Cinema is celebrating womanhood. I did Bala because of exactly that. There is not a moment when we are making fun of someone’s colour. This girl is, in fact, empowering other girls. She breaks every sort of societal norm or stigma attached to skin tone in India,” Bhumi added.

“Why the makers did not take a suitable actor for the role – well, since my last film [Saand Ki Aankh] people have been asking me such questions. Basically, the fact is that there are not enough empowering roles written for female leads. Period. Let’s support these directors, writers and filmmakers who conceive strong female characters. I am an actor. I will do what is required. I don’t feel other actors are questioned about the same thing,” the actor said.

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar is the story of a man struggling from premature balding. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated to release on November 7, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram