Bhumi Pednekar Justifies Playing Dark Skinned Character in Bala, Says 'Will Transform When Required'

Bhumi Pednekar is playing a dark-skinned girl in Bala. She was criticised by some social media users for changing her natural skin-tone. As per a report in the Indian Express, in a recent press conference in Delhi, Bhumi opened up about the criticism she faced.

“For Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, I gained 30 Kgs. For Saand Ki Aankh, I went through transformation as well. I am an actor. I will transform myself as and when required. I honestly think it is the direction’s vision and producer’s prerogative on who they want to take. As an actor, I am going to portray every character that comes my way even if I have to become a man,” she said.

“I am not a conventional heroine myself. Times are changing. Cinema is celebrating womanhood. I did Bala because of exactly that. There is not a moment when we are making fun of someone’s colour. This girl is, in fact, empowering other girls. She breaks every sort of societal norm or stigma attached to skin tone in India,” Bhumi added.

“Why the makers did not take a suitable actor for the role – well, since my last film [Saand Ki Aankh] people have been asking me such questions. Basically, the fact is that there are not enough empowering roles written for female leads. Period. Let’s support these directors, writers and filmmakers who conceive strong female characters. I am an actor. I will do what is required. I don’t feel other actors are questioned about the same thing,” the actor said.

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar is the story of a man struggling from premature balding. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated to release on November 7, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.