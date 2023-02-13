CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Bhumi Pednekar Kisses Mystery Man As She Leaves Sidharth-Kiara's Reception; Video Goes Viral

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 08:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Bhumi Pednekar gets clicked with a mystery man at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception.

Bhumi Pednekar has sent internet into a tizzy after she was captured kissing a mystery man at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has taken the internet by storm after a video of her kissing a mystery man went wildly viral on social media. Bhumi was spotted kissing a mystery man while she was leaving Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception which took place at St. Regis in Mumbai. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7.

In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, the mystery man is seen accompanying Bhumi to her car. Later, he appears to kiss the actress as the guards try to cover the cameras. This video has sent the netizens into a frenzy. One user commented, “Who is he???" Another one said, “Did he just kiss her?"

Bhumi Pednekar gets clicked kissing the mystery man at Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding reception.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Govinda Naam Mera is a masala entertainer that follows the story of Govinda, a small-town background dancer and choreographer who has a girlfriend named Suku (Kiara). Life seems to be going downhill for him as he has a huge amount of debt to pay off and a house at stake, a wife (Bhumi) who physically abuses him and has an affair.

Bhumi will next be seen in films such as Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and another unannounced film. While there’s no confirmation about the sixth film, speculations are rife that it might be Karan Boolani’s slice-of-life film co-starring Anil Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill.

February 13, 2023
last updated:February 13, 2023, 08:33 IST
