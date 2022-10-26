Bhumi Pednekar Latest Target of Trolls For Her Experimental Diwali Look

It’s not easy to be a Bollywood celeb. With social media, the fans and followers of Bollywood divas stay connected with their favourite stars. However, social media also brings trolls, who are brutal when it comes to criticising B-town celebs. The latest actress to have come under attack is Bhumi Pednekar. While the diva looked elegant in her white gown, many criticised her and compared her to Urfi Javed.

The 33-year-old actress is known for her powerful acting in films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and many of her projects, including Bheed, starring Rajkummar Rao, are yet to be released.

At a recent Diwali party, she was spotted in a white outfit, which looked dreamy and experimental. The gown she wore looked similar to that of a saree with a transparent back. The pallu also had some flower details. For makeup, Bhumi kept it really subtle and winged a classic smokey liner and ombre natural lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

While many loved this avatar of hers, others said she never looks good. One of them commented on her outfit choices and said that she looks “vulgar” and a few called the dress inspired by Uorfi Javed.

And one of them wrote this outfit is inspired by Urfi’s style statement dressing “Urfi influence.”

One of the fans wrote, “With all the designers who they have access to, this is what she picks.”

Another said, “Name for Diwali festive vulgarity at peak.”

“Cartoon network outfit where’s the dislike button,” some went on to say that her outfit is hilarious.

