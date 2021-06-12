Bhumi Pednekar Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Post-Workout Selfie, See Pic

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is working on her stamina after recuperating from Covid-19. Bhumi flaunts post-workout glow in a picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a sports bra and yoga pants. “Post-Covid stamina building is tough but I love it! #happy #grateful #strong," Bhumi captioned the image.

The actress recently announced she would star alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, “Raksha Bandhan". The actor duo has previously collaborated on movies like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ (2017) and Pednekar-starrer ‘Durgamati’, on which Kumar served as co-producer.

The film is written by Aanand L Rai’s longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, known for ‘Zero’, ‘Raanjhanaa’ and the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise. ‘Rakshabandhan’ is described as a special tale that celebrates ‘relationships in the most beautiful way’.

The film will be Kumar’s second collaboration with Rai, after ‘Atrangi Re’, which features Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Pednekar was last seen in films like ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ and ‘Durgamati’, both of which released last year. She also has “Badhaai Do" with Rajkummar Rao and “Mr. Lele" with Vicky Kaushal lined up for release.

