Bhumi Pednekar Looks Ravishing in a Saree as She Attend’s Her Best Friend’s Wedding

Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar is attending her best friend’s wedding and has gone on to give fans a glimpse of her look for the occasion. The Badhaai Do star is turning the heat up as she gives a modern twist to her ethnic look. For the occasion, the 33-year-old actress rocked a palla pant saree from the shelves of Qbik. Bhumi’s ink blue tie-dye open palla pant saree is made of Benarasi silk material. The saree features rows of floral hand embroidery, light gold dabka and sadi. The pallu also has a crumpled stiff effect that stays firm on her shoulder. The pant also has a similar print and design to match the entire look. The actress paired the look with a maroon blouse, featuring an under-wire accessory, and intricate details, with a cropped hem, rounded off the outfit.

The diva styled her ensemble with plenty of accessories, which included a statement choker, oxidised long earrings, multiple chunky bangles, and rings. To accentuate her dewy look, Kriti opted for well-done brows, kohled eyeliner with mascara, and super glossy maroonish lips. She completed her look with a side-parted well-gelled wavy hairdo and went on to leave her tresses open.

Bhumi is seen striking some intense poses for the camera on a grey background. The caption also read, “For my best friend’s wedding” and further gave credit to the respected artists for her overall look.

Fans flooded the comment section with fire, heart-struck emojis and more. One of the users wrote, “fire and ice”. Another user wrote, “Woah, you’re a stunner”. A third user wrote, “Stop looking so hot always”.

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in the much-awaited film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The comedy-drama film revolves around Govinda Waghmare, a charming man who juggles his time and love between his wife Mrs Waghmare and his girlfriend. The movie is all set to release on December 16, 2022.

