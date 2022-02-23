Bhumi Pednekar: Love from LGBTQIA+ Community for Badhaai Do Makes Me Feel Really Proud | Exclusive

Bhumi Pednekar is ecstatic and the reason is the success of her latest release Badhaai Do. The film stars Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao as members of the LGBTQ+ community. In the movie, the characters keep their sexual orientation a secret and enter into a lavender marriage as the family pressure mounts.

In a conversation with News18.com, the actor talks about the feedback that they have been getting from the community, how this is her way of contributing to society and how she is constantly looking for roles that allow her to reinvent herself.

What is the kind of response that you have been getting for Badhaai Do from the LGBTIQA+ community?

It is the most special film of my career. Raj (Rajkummar Rao) and I have been speaking about it time and again about how important this film is for society. The feedback from the community has been nothing short of a wave of love and it just makes me feel so proud. From the time the film has released, their love is only increasing on social media. There are posts that have been written by the queer community thanking the cast and crew of the film for depicting a fair and honest representation of them. Many people have reached out and have told us that they have found some courage to come out in the open and talk to their families. There are some parents who have apologised to their children for not being supportive earlier. I am a tough person to cry but my eyes get moist when there are so many times when I am reading a post or a message. So the feedback has been beyond our expectations. We just wanted to make a film which makes this world more tolerant.

How did your mindset towards the community change after working in the film?

I have always been an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community. I have had friends and acquaintances who are queer. I’ve been a part of their life, their journey, their ups and downs, the times they have cried, and the times they were strong. I’ve kind of lived that life with them. There was a lot of energy that I channeled into my character Suman. A lot of people have asked me if playing this character was a brave choice. I don’t think so because for me a queer person is as normal as a straight person. Their sexuality did not change my attitude towards them. Also, I wanted to have some contributions to this community and that is why I wanted to do Badhaai Do. I am glad that even in a small way, I have been able to contribute to widening the mindset of people towards the LGBTQIA+ community in India.

A lot of films that you have done have a social message. Are these the kinds of subjects that you tend to gravitate towards?

I do feel that subconsciously I have an inclination towards cinema that is a blend of content, entertainment, and commerce. Fortunately, I have been getting such scripts and I would like to credit that to my first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha as it paved the path of the kind of work that I want to do. I realised very early that cinema is a powerful medium and it is more than just entertaining people. I want to leave behind a legacy of work that can be watched over generations.

You have completed seven years in the industry. Is there fear of becoming complacent in a cozy spot which may potentially disable the process of constant reinvention?

Not at all. The idea is to constantly reinvent. I have done such varied parts throughout my career. If you see, I had a Sonchiriya and Pati Patni Aur Woh in the same year (2019) which were at the opposite ends of the spectrum. From the way I look at the way I speak and even the characters that I portray, I really make sure that I do it as differently as I can. I have never tried to be in a comfortable spot. Even this year I have started off with Badhaai Do. I have Govinda Mera Naam and people are going to be shocked by my character. It is nothing like something I have ever done before. Then I have Raksha Bandhan, which probably has a similar palette to what I have attempted earlier, but I have tried to make it different from ​my other films.

