Bhumi Pednekar Mistakes Priya Malik's World Wrestling Championship Gold for Olympics Victory
Bhumi Pednekar Mistakes Priya Malik's World Wrestling Championship Gold for Olympics Victory

Indian wrestler Priya Malik (L) has won a gold medal at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championship which is held in Budapest, Hungary

Priya Malik won her Gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship and not the Tokyo Olympics. Bhumi Pednekar and Vatsal Sheth erred in naming the event.

Indian wrestler Priya Malik has won a gold medal at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championship which is held in Budapest, Hungary. Some mistakenly congratulated her for Olympic Games victory which are underway in Tokyo, Japan. Amongst them were Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vatsal Sheth who erronously congratulated Priya for Olympics win.

Priya won the women’s 73 kg weight category gold medal by getting the better of Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final at the world event in Hungary. Priya’s triumph comes a day after the champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had clinched silver in the Women’s 49kg category in Tokyo Olympics.

Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were among the celebs who congratulated Priya for her Gold medal at the World Championships.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will be featuring in the Badhaai Ho sequel Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao. She will also be playing a part in Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

first published:July 25, 2021, 14:08 IST