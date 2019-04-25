Take the pledge to vote

Bhumi Pednekar on Deepika Padukone’s First Look in Chhapaak: Her Transformation Stopped the Press

Bhumi Pednekar says the great work of other actresses pushes her to do better work.

News18.com

April 25, 2019
Bhumi Pednekar on Deepika Padukone's First Look in Chhapaak: Her Transformation Stopped the Press
Bhumi Pednekar says she was blown away after seeing Deepika Padukone’s first look from her forthcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on the real-life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Talking about it, she told DNA, “It was brilliant. Seeing Deepika transform and become unrecognisable and stay so true to her role was amazing. Her transformation stopped the press. I’m really proud to see the work that actresses are doing. It pushes me to do better work.” 



Happy about women getting meatier roles in films now, Pednekar said, “It is a great time for actresses as right from Saand Ki Aankh to Chhapaak, unconventional subjects are coming to the forefront and are being written for women. This effectively means people just want to see good cinema and all the talk of how movies can’t revolve around female leads because of business reasons is nothing but a patriarchal stereotype.”

On playing an old sharpshooter in her next film Saand Ki Aankh, Pednekar said, “I enjoy transforming myself for my roles. It’s exciting for me to see the way people react and how amazed they are with everything new you do. So, yes the transformation to become Chandro (her character in Saand Ki Aankh) was necessary as it was important that I look real.”

“I feel a lot of responsibility playing her on screen. Both Chandro dadi and Prakashi dadi (whose role Taapsee Pannu will essay) are champions and I’m happy that the film is getting so much love,” Pednekar added.



