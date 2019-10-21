Bhumi Pednekar Pednekar Defends Taapsee Pannu's Stand on Saand Ki Aankh

The upcoming biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh, starring Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, had sparked a controversy even before its release. Actress Neena Gupta's tweet, and subsequent backing up from Soni Razdan and Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, became a debate in itself.

While Taapsee had been answering back the criticism, now Bhumi has also come out about the whole issue. According to a report in the Times of India, she said that she feels that her perspective is in complete sync with that of Taapsee and their choice of roles remains unquestionable. "I feel as actors, it's our choice to do a project or not, you cannot question our choice."

She further said, "And there is a dearth of good roles written for women at a certain age. But by the end of it, it is a director's prerogative. And I don't see there's anything wrong in casting an actor who doesn't physically fit a certain role because if that was the case, then you are completely opposing what the basic definition of being an actor is and then Taapsee and I would not land up with a lot of the roles that we are doing now.”

Adding on to it, Tapsee mentioned that she respects people who have contrasting opinions. However, agreeing or not agreeing to it is their choice, and in this case, they don't agree.

Saand Ki Aankh is a biographical film on the octogenarian sharp shooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, the oldest sharpshooters in the world. The movie is slated to release on October 25.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.