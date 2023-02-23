Bhumi Pednekar Pens Sweetest Birthday Wish for Sis Samiksha, Calls Her ‘Kindest, Smartest And…’

Bhumi Pednekar is beaming with joy as her sister Samiksha Pednekar turned a year older today. To mark the special occasion, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable post for her. In the first picture, the Pednekar sisters are seen indulging in banter as they lie on the bed and smile looking at each other. The second picture captures their fun pillow fight.

Along with the happy pictures, Bhumi Pednekar penned a note for her dear sister that read, “To the kindest, smartest, toughest and most beautiful girl I know Samiksha Pednekar - Happy Birthday. You deserve only the best. You’re the best sister, daughter and companion anyone could ask for. My brave Samu, I love you so much that I just can’t deal with it."

Several social media users penned heartfelt wishes to the birthday girl. One of them wrote, “Happy birthday Samiksha Pednekar. Wishing you a blockbuster year”. Another user wrote, “Happy Birthday to your gorgeous sister." Another one said, “Happy birthday to the most adorable girl."

Even though the sisters are three years apart in age, Samiksha is frequently mistaken for Bhumi's twin. Their fans absolutely love their social media presence and their appearance in each other's posts. Previously, the diva shared stunning pictures of her and Samiksha from an event. While Bhumi is seen donning a beige outfit, her sister dazzled in an all-black ensemble. Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial film Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release on March 24, 2023. Post that, Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Afwaah. Helmed by Sudhir Mishra, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Taapsee Pannu. The film is expected for a 2023 release.

