Bhumi Pednekar Pokes Fun at Her Pimple in This Adorable Selfie

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Monday opened up about her pimple woes on social media. Bhumi posted a video on Instagram Stories, where she is seen pointing at her pimple on the cheek. She captioned it: "5:40 AM... Hi there, not very happy to see you again."

Bhumi has complained of her pimple problem on social media in the past, too. The actress then shared a video of actor Rajkummar Rao playing cricket on the sets of their upcoming film "Badhaai Do". "Full time pass," she wrote.

Badhaai Do is the second installment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao take the franchise forward.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy "Hunterr" (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote Badhaai Ho.