Bhumi Pednekar Proves She is the Ultimate Foodie, Enjoys Street Food In Delhi

Bhumi Pednekar is a big-time foodie. Her latest Instagram post proves her love for street food. Recently, she made her fans crave gol gappe and chaat by posting a video of herself enjoying the popular street foods of Delhi. In the video posted by Bhumi on her timeline, she can be seen enjoying various street foods at what appears to be a function. The video starts with Bhumi gulping a huge gol-gappa. Next, she tries hot aloo tikki prepared with red and green chutney with some curd on top. The last thing Bhumi enjoyed was papri chaat. The text on the video read, “When in Delhi” with the hashtag “Chaat”.

To express her love for Delhi street food, Bhumi captioned the video: “Dilli ki chaat has my heart.” Bhumi’s sister Samiksha reacted to the photo by commenting: “What! I want this now!”

Fans of Bhumi reacted to the clip. One of the fans wrote, “Mouth Watering” while another one commented, “Delhi ki chaat hai hi awesome”. Many others asked the actress to visit Amritsar, Lucknow and many other places to enjoy the famous food of different cities.

This isn’t the first time Bhumi is giving her fans a glimpse of the foodie she is. Earlier, she gave some serious travel and food goals to people while she was on vacation in Budapest. She shared multiple videos of her enjoying Croissant, ice cream and many other authentic dishes.

Bhumi also believes in sustainable living and loves homemade food. Last week, she shared a photo of ‘Great Indian Thali’ on her Instagram story which featured various North Indian dishes in a sustainable steel thali.

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in a comedy-drama directed by Anand L Rai titled Raksha Bandhan. The film is expected to hit the screens in August this year.

