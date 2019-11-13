Bhumi Pednekar Remembers the Time She Was Paid 5% of What Male Co-Star Received
Bhumi Pednekar also expressed how empowering she felt to be a part of women-centric films that have changed Bollywood's gender disparity pay for the better.
Bhumi Pednekar also expressed how empowering she felt to be a part of women-centric films that have changed Bollywood's gender disparity pay for the better.
Pay gap is a real problem which actresses have opened up about time and again, both in Bollywood and Hollywood. Male stars are more often than not paid more than the actresses, depending on their experience and reputation. Bhumi Pednekar recently revealed that she was the victim of one such incident.
Bhumi said she was once paid only 5% of what a male co-star was getting paid. She acknowledged factors like experience and reputation adding that the male co-star had as many hits as her. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "I'm not going to compare my pay to somebody who has been in the industry for so many years. I have been in a situation where I was paid 5% of what my male actor got, even though we had the same number of hits and our career graphs have been similar."
The Saand Ki Aankh actress also acknowledged that things have been changing in the industry. She addressed the new wave of films that are being led by female characters and how they empower women throughout the industry.
Bhumi's latest film Bala is currently in theaters and has been a hit among audiences. But she was called out and received widespread criticism for her 'brownface' appearance. Responding to it she stated how she had always faced criticism or bullying from those around her for any possible reason. She said, "I have been fat-shamed since I was a kid. I was always a chubby kid. Everything is a problem. If you're too short, it's a problem. If you're too tall, it's a problem. Hairy, not hairy, fair, dark, - everything is an issue."
Prior to Bala, she was seen in Saand Ki Aankh alongside Taapsee Pannu where the two played a pair of elderly protagonists. She will next be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Homophobic India? Survey Finds 56 Percent Respondents Would Refuse Organ from LGBTQ Donor
- Not Speaking to My Mother Was Tough: Real Kashmir FC Defender as Valley Lockdown Completes 100 Days
- IBM Says Apple Mac Users Are Happier, More Productive And Less Demanding From IT
- Tesla Unveils First Made-in-China Model 3 Sedan From Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai
- Indian Jam Project's Tushar Lall Puts a Desi Spin on 'Hey Jude' in New Beatles Tribute