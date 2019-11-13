Take the pledge to vote

Bhumi Pednekar Remembers the Time She Was Paid 5% of What Male Co-Star Received

Bhumi Pednekar also expressed how empowering she felt to be a part of women-centric films that have changed Bollywood's gender disparity pay for the better.

November 13, 2019
Pay gap is a real problem which actresses have opened up about time and again, both in Bollywood and Hollywood. Male stars are more often than not paid more than the actresses, depending on their experience and reputation. Bhumi Pednekar recently revealed that she was the victim of one such incident.

Bhumi said she was once paid only 5% of what a male co-star was getting paid. She acknowledged factors like experience and reputation adding that the male co-star had as many hits as her. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "I'm not going to compare my pay to somebody who has been in the industry for so many years. I have been in a situation where I was paid 5% of what my male actor got, even though we had the same number of hits and our career graphs have been similar."

The Saand Ki Aankh actress also acknowledged that things have been changing in the industry. She addressed the new wave of films that are being led by female characters and how they empower women throughout the industry.

Bhumi's latest film Bala is currently in theaters and has been a hit among audiences. But she was called out and received widespread criticism for her 'brownface' appearance. Responding to it she stated how she had always faced criticism or bullying from those around her for any possible reason. She said, "I have been fat-shamed since I was a kid. I was always a chubby kid. Everything is a problem. If you're too short, it's a problem. If you're too tall, it's a problem. Hairy, not hairy, fair, dark, - everything is an issue."

Prior to Bala, she was seen in Saand Ki Aankh alongside Taapsee Pannu where the two played a pair of elderly protagonists. She will next be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

