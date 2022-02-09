Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Real Reason Behind Wearing 'Love' Saree On The Kapil Sharma Show

Love will be in the air in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show as the star cast and director of the upcoming film Badhaai Do — Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, and Harshwardhan Kulkarni — will appear as guests on the show. In the promo of the episode, Bhumi is seen donning a unique saree. The saree featured the word ‘love’ woven with red thread in various languages.

On seeing her gorgeous saree, Kapil said, “Ek to aap vaise hi itni khoobsurat hai, upar se saree aapne kya kamaal pehni hai, wow! (You are already so beautiful and on top of that you are wearing such a pretty saree).” He further asked her what is written on it, to which Bhumi revealed that the saree has love written over it, in different languages.

Adding to this, Bhumi shared that another reason she wore the outfit is that whenever she comes to the show wearing a saree, her movies become successful. Rajkummar, who looked dashing as ever in his all-black ensemble, pitched in “Pehle bata deti mai bhi pehen leta (You should have said it before, I would have also worn it).” His response left everyone in splits.

Watch the promo here:

Kapil also spoke to Rajkummar about his wedding. Last year, Rajkummar Rao married his long-time girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa. When Kapil asked him about the wedding, Rajkummar teased the comedian about his lockdown babies. “Kitni baat bologe. Dedh saal me do baccho ka record aapka ka hai (How many times you will say, the record of two kids in one and a half year is with you only,” Rajkummar teased. Kapil retorted, “Dekhiye bhaisaab, aap filmey produce kar rahe hai, humse jo ho sakta hai hum vo kar re hai. (See, you are producing films, we are also doing whatever we can).”

Are you excited for the Badhaai Do episode?

