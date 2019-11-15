Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Where She Draws the Line While Choosing Film Roles

Bhumi Pednekar has a reputation for appearing in films that are more than just cash grab entertainers.

News18.com

November 15, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Where She Draws the Line While Choosing Film Roles
Bhumi Pednekar has a reputation for appearing in films that are more than just cash grab entertainers.

Bhumi Pednekar in the last four years since her entry into Bollywood has made a reputation for herself. The actress is known for appearing in unusual and unconventional roles. She had recently appeared in Saand Ki Aankh as an elderly sharpshooter. Pednekar recently revealed where she draws the line with her roles.

Bhumi Pednekar stated in an interview with Hindustan Times how she enjoys taking up roles that are usually challenging and that such roles are not hard to find with amazing directors and writers in Bollywood. She added that she is always less focussed on how she would look on-screen but instead at the kind of story she is a part of.

Talking about where she draws the line she said, "I’m not comfortable doing a film where the hero is smacking a girl’s bu** and the nation is celebrating it. I can’t be a part of a film that is anti-feminist or women bashing, or something that is out of my moral comfort." Pednekar added that she felt her role as an actress would be to inspire people instead of being concerned as to how she looks.

Bhumi Pednekar will be next appearing on the big screen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey. In the film, Pednekar will be Aaryan's on-screen wife. The film is set to release on December 6.

 

 

