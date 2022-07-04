Bhumi Pednekar Rings In Birthday Month in Orange Bralette, See Her Stunning Bikini Pics

Actress Bhumi Pednekar always enthrals her fans by giving an impeccable performance in her movies. Her critically and commercially acclaimed films have made her a household name. As per her latest Instagram post, Bhumi appears to be extremely excited about the 33rd birthday that she’ll be celebrating on July 18. She set Instagram on fire by dropping several sizzling pictures of herself in an orange bikini on Sunday.

In the first slide of the post, the actress can be seen striking a hot pose. In the second slide, she looks stunning while gazing at the camera.

Netizens were left spellbound by the post that she captioned, “Birthday month,” and were quick to drop fire and heart emojis in the comments section. One Instagram user commented, “You are the most beautiful angel on the earth. You are looking hot and cute like an angel,” while another one wrote, “You are just an icon of beauty.”

It isn't the first time the actress has treated her followers to photos of herself in bikinis. Bhumi posted a picture some time back in which she can be seen flaunting her flawless body while donning a brown bikini and a brown hat. The caption of her post read, “En route paradise.”

On the work front, Bhumi is set to appear alongside Akshay Kumar in her forthcoming movie Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L. Rai. Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Neeraj Sood, among other actors will also be starring in the movie, which is set to release on August 11, this year. In addition to this, the actress has Puklit’s directorial Bhakshak, and Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah in the pipeline.

