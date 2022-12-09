Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Character In Govinda Naam Mera Is 'Equal To a Man' and Is Not 'Inferior'

Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera. In a recent interview, the actress talked about her character Gauri Waghmare in the film and shared that it is ‘equal to a man’ and not ‘inferior’. “She is an equal to a man and constantly reminds a man that her gender doesn’t make her inferior and that she is the master of her own actions and decisions,” she said as quoted by Indian Express.

Bhumi stated that traditionally, only male leads in Hindi comic movies used to get all the great dialogues. She further thanked the makers of Govinda Naam Mera for ’empowering a woman’ with ‘hilarious punchlines’ in this movie. “I honestly have loved delivering the punches in the film and I have to admit that I have been given some of the most hilarious punchlines by Shashank. What I love the most about my dialoguebaazi in Govinda Naam Mera is that they are from the heroine’s side. That’s refreshing for a romantic comedy in the Hindi film industry because traditionally only heroes used to get all the great dialogues in a genre like this and make people laugh,” Bhumi shared.

“I’m glad that my producer Karan Johar and my director Shashank Khaitan thought of subverting the norm and empowering a woman to deliver some of the most cracking dialogues that I have seen on screen in recent times. Gauri Waghmare is literally one of most favourite characters that I have played on screen,” the actress added.

Besides Bhumi, Govinda Naam Mera also stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the lead. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Movies. It will be released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hostsar on December 16.

