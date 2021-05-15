Bhumi Pednekar Says She Launched Covid-19 Initiative After Having 'Hellish Time' When Mother Tested Positive

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, has been tirelessly helping people during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that has caused large-scale devastation and overburdened the healthcare system. She has also formed a team of over 200 volunteers who try to save as many lives as possible by responding to SOS calls. For the past month, Bhumi along with her team has been arranging beds, oxygen cylinders and critical medical supplies for those battling the Covid crisis across the country. She has also been amplifying requests to donate plasma.

In a recent interview with DNA , the actress opened up about the time her mother contracted the virus after which she too got infected. She also shared how the overall experience led her to help those in need.

Bhumi said when her mother tested positive for Covid-19, the entire family was perturbed as her condition was extremely critical. Being in that situation, she realised how much the “less privileged” would be suffering during these trying times. She pledged that soon after her mother recovers, she would try her level best to save every life she can.

It was then that the star started the digital initiative called Covid Warrior that united many countrymen to save those in need. At the start of this social media initiative, there were only five volunteers in the team, but in a month that number has surpassed 200.

Bhumi also tested positive for coronavirus last month. Following her recovery, she has been working continuously along with her team, yet they are not able to save every life. Bhumi said that while they mourn the loss of those fallen prey to the virus, they can’t stop trying to save others. She said her team keeps workingdespite the depressed environment as they all focus on the lives that can be saved.

Recently, Bhumi took to her Instagram Stories to thank people who are coming out in support of those battling the virus. In a video shared, she expressed how this pandemic has united Indians to fight a “common enemy”.

