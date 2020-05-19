Bhumi Pednekar Shares Heartfelt Message on Birth Anniversary of Her Late Father

Bhumi Pednekar has penned a heart-touching message on the birth anniversary of her late father and shared a series of his photographs on Instagram.

The actress wrote, “I miss you every day, every minute and every second... But then, I see you everywhere... When I look at myself, my eyes just like yours... When Samu smiles, her smile is full of that same mischief.”

She added that how her mother compares both her kids with the father, whenever they trouble her or do something good.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress then goes on to add, “When mom speaks about you she blushes like a teenager, that small little tear lights up her eye, with happiness and undying longing and love for the love of her life.”

Bhumi’s long note read how the entire family misses her father on special occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid.

“I remember each morning that you woke me up with that bitter karela juice, all the sour world news and your sweet smile. I remember each night that you stayed up with me during my exams... I remember every-time you fed me with your hands... Every-time you prepared that hot water bottle for my cramps... Every time I manipulated you for the things I want ... Every-time you pretended like, nothing I said was false ... Every time you picked me up from school and we listened to Madonna on our way back... Every-time you picked me up in life and taught me a new hack... Every-time I pretended to sleep post our bedtime... Every-time I sneaked out of the house which was a crime,” she wrote about her bond with her dad.

Bhumi’s father, Satish Pednekar, died of oral cancer in 2011. He was Maharashtra’s former home and labour minister. At the time of her father’s death, the actress was 18 years old and her younger sister was 15.

