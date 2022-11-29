Bhumi Pednekar Spills The Beans In Fun Rapid-Fire During Film Promotions

From Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Raksha Bandhan, Bhumi Pednekar has proved her worth as an actor with every film. She made a mark for herself in the industry. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera.

The star cast of the film is on a promotional spree these days. During a recent interaction with ETimes, the film’s cast — Bhumi along with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, made several interesting revelations.

In a rapid-fire round, Vicky Kaushal was asked the actress he was looking forward to working with and he was given three names — Ananya Pandey, Rakul Preet Singh and Katrina Kaif. Vicky said that he would like to work with Katrina. He also called actor Govinda the ‘King of Dance’ during the interview. Also, he revealed that he has always tried to dance like Govinda, but never succeeded.

Bhumi was asked about Vicky’s best performance till date, and the actress named Masaan. The funniest revelation happened when Bhumi was asked what kind of husband she wants for herself. She was also asked about the colour of her husband’s eyes, to which Bhumi jokingly said that she does not want a husband with blue or green eyes, but with black eyes only.

Govinda Naam Mera will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16. Karan Johar produced the film, which has been directed by Shashank Khaitan. Bhumi will play Vicky’s wife in this film, while Kiara Advani will portray his girlfriend. The film will feature these three actors in a different avatar. The film’s item song, Bijli, was recently released. Vicky and Kiara’s thumkas in this song drew a lot of attention. The songs and trailer of the film are receiving a lot of attention from the public.

