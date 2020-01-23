Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shooting for Durgavati
'Durgavati' is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film 'Bhaagamathie', which featured 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty. It follows a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.
Bhumi Pednekar
Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday began filming her next, horror film "Durgavati".
The actor, who is headlining the film, took to Twitter to share the news.
"Durgavati" is directed Ashok, and presented by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Bhushan Kumar.
"With her blessings we start #Durgavati. Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong. Let's do this," Bhumi wrote on the microblogging site.
With her blessings we start #Durgavati 🙏🏻 Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong :) pic.twitter.com/PO5akVD4su— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 23, 2020
"#Durgavati begins, with blessings and good vibes, as always need your best wishes as well," Akshay added.
"Durgavati" is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film "Bhaagamathie", which featured "Baahubali" star Anushka Shetty. It follows a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.
The film is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shehnaaz-Rashami Compete with Sidharth-Asim on Bigg Boss, Richa Sharma Shares Pics of Kapil Sharma's Baby
- WATCH | Zion Williamson Scores 17 Points in a Bit Over 3 Minutes on Much-awaited NBA Debut
- ISRO's VyomMitra Humanoid Robot Set For an Unmanned Trip Into Space: Watch Video
- Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan the Rent of a Room in Mannat, Superstar Quotes This Price
- 'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK