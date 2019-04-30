English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Wrap Up Shooting for Saand Ki Aankh
Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is slated to release this Diwali.
Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar on Saand Ki Aankh’s poster.
Loading...
Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Tapsee Pannu have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh, which is based on octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.
Taapsee took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a still of herself and Bhumi and captioned it, "And the curtains drop on this one. One word that will come in my mind when I think of 'Saand Ki Aankh' will be ‘conviction'. Saying goodbye is not my forte... so I walk away after packup leaving a piece of my heart with this ‘family' forever and ever."
Later, the Naam Shabana actress posted another photograph of the accessories her character donned in the film. Along with it, she wrote, "Prakashi Tomar you will live in me forever and ever."
Bhumi, who will play Chandro in the film, also shared a photograph of herself with Taapsee and the film's director Tushar Hiranandani. "Some goodbyes are so tough," she wrote.
She shared another image of herself in which she is seen hiding her face. She captioned it, "Name-Chandro Tomar. Age 65 years. Profession-Mother, Grandmother and Sharp Shooter. She will always and forever be a part of me."
Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village who reportedly took up sharpshooting in their fifties. Chandro, who is fondly called ‘shooter dadi’, is among the world's oldest female sharpshooters.
The Reliance Entertainment film will mark writer Hiranandani's debut as a director. It will also be jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.
Also featuring Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles, Saand Ki Aankh is slated to release this Diwali.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Taapsee took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a still of herself and Bhumi and captioned it, "And the curtains drop on this one. One word that will come in my mind when I think of 'Saand Ki Aankh' will be ‘conviction'. Saying goodbye is not my forte... so I walk away after packup leaving a piece of my heart with this ‘family' forever and ever."
And the curtains drop on this one.....— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2019
One word that will come in my mind when I think of #SaandKiAankh will be ‘Conviction’
Saying goodbye isn’t my forte ... so I walk away after packup leaving a piece of my heart with this ‘family’ forever n ever ! pic.twitter.com/r109l3nNw2
Later, the Naam Shabana actress posted another photograph of the accessories her character donned in the film. Along with it, she wrote, "Prakashi Tomar you will live in me forever and ever."
Bhumi, who will play Chandro in the film, also shared a photograph of herself with Taapsee and the film's director Tushar Hiranandani. "Some goodbyes are so tough," she wrote.
Some goodbyes are so tough ❤️ #SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/PbQpoggiae— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2019
She shared another image of herself in which she is seen hiding her face. She captioned it, "Name-Chandro Tomar. Age 65 years. Profession-Mother, Grandmother and Sharp Shooter. She will always and forever be a part of me."
Name - Chandro Tomar— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2019
Age - 65 years
Profession - Mother, Grandmother & Sharp Shooter.
She will always and forever be a part of me :) #ChandroTomar #SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/Llfcm11esW
Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village who reportedly took up sharpshooting in their fifties. Chandro, who is fondly called ‘shooter dadi’, is among the world's oldest female sharpshooters.
The Reliance Entertainment film will mark writer Hiranandani's debut as a director. It will also be jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.
Also featuring Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles, Saand Ki Aankh is slated to release this Diwali.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Iron Man 2 Throwback Pic, Tiger Shroff Comments, Disha Patani Likes
- Bharat Song Chashni is Salman Khan's Love Ballad for Katrina Kaif
- Katrina on Breakup With Ranbir: Had to Take Full Responsibility for My Part in the Equation
- Arya Stark's Iconic 'Not Today' Scene from 'Game of Thrones' is Now a Relatable Desi Meme
- Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% is Nothing Short of Technology Sorcery
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results