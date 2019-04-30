Take the pledge to vote

Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Wrap Up Shooting for Saand Ki Aankh

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is slated to release this Diwali.

IANS

Updated:April 30, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar on Saand Ki Aankh’s poster.
Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Tapsee Pannu have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh, which is based on octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

Taapsee took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a still of herself and Bhumi and captioned it, "And the curtains drop on this one. One word that will come in my mind when I think of 'Saand Ki Aankh' will be ‘conviction'. Saying goodbye is not my forte... so I walk away after packup leaving a piece of my heart with this ‘family' forever and ever." 




Later, the Naam Shabana actress posted another photograph of the accessories her character donned in the film. Along with it, she wrote, "Prakashi Tomar you will live in me forever and ever."



Bhumi, who will play Chandro in the film, also shared a photograph of herself with Taapsee and the film's director Tushar Hiranandani. "Some goodbyes are so tough," she wrote. 




She shared another image of herself in which she is seen hiding her face. She captioned it, "Name-Chandro Tomar. Age 65 years. Profession-Mother, Grandmother and Sharp Shooter. She will always and forever be a part of me."




Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village who reportedly took up sharpshooting in their fifties. Chandro, who is fondly called ‘shooter dadi’, is among the world's oldest female sharpshooters.

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark writer Hiranandani's debut as a director. It will also be jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

Also featuring Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles, Saand Ki Aankh is slated to release this Diwali.

