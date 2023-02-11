Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Badhaai Do's BO Failure, Says 'Film Would Have Done So Much More...'

Bhumi Pednekar was part of three separate films in 2022 and each one is diverse from one another. While the comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal showcased the actress in a different kind of role, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan was a powerful film revolving around the social topic of dowry. But it was Rajkummar Rao’s Badhaai Do which brought her acclaim. The film tackled challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community with a story cemented around a lavender marriage. The film was a perfect fit for Bhumi who likes to dabble in projects that have a larger picture at their core.

During an interview with Mid-Day, the actress explained why Badhaai Do holds a special place in her heart. She stated, “I have family and friends belonging to the LGBTQiA+ community. While I have been a part of their journey, at times, I have found myself helpless. I didn’t know how to share their pain, love and grief. That’s when Badhaai Do happened. I’m fortunate to have found a script, which enabled me to voice a cause that is close to my heart."

With the film completing a year after its release, Bhumi Pednekar reflected on the poor box office performance of the film despite it being praised by everyone. She quipped, “The film trended worldwide when it was released on OTT, and got so much acclaim. This means that the audiences are accepting what it communicated. People are more aware, and [want to make] India a more inclusive place. I think Badhaai Do would have done so much more box-office-wise, if it had been released [after the pandemic]."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Next, she will be seen in films such as Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and another unannounced film. While there’s no confirmation about the sixth film, speculations are rife that it might first-time filmmaker Karan Boolani’s slice-of-life film co-starring Anil Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill.

